Before Market Opens: 9 things to know at 9 am on October 12, 2023

Indian markets are likely to open on a positive note on Wednesday following gains in global peers as investors awaited the US consumer inflation numbers and Treasury yields continued to retreat. Meanwhile, Gift Nifty was up 21 points.

1/9Wall Street's major indexes closed higher after Wednesday's choppy session with the release of minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's last meeting showing caution among policy makers that helped fuel investor hopes that rates would stay steady. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 65.57 points, or 0.19%, to 33,804.87, the S&P 500 gained 18.71 points, or 0.43%, to 4,376.95 and the Nasdaq Composite added 96.83 points, or 0.71%, to 13,659.68.

2/9Asia-Pacific markets rose as investors looked ahead to key US consumer inflation data, which will inform the Federal Reserve’s rate decision in its policy meeting beginning October 31. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 added 0.31 percent. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 opened 1 percent higher, with shares of Uniqlo-owner Fast Retailing up nearly 1% ahead of its full-year earnings report due later in the day. South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.75 percent at the opening bell, holding near two-week highs. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index look set to climb with futures at 18,137 compared with the HSI’s close of 17,893.1.

3/9At 8:20 am, the GIFT Nifty was trading 21 points or 0.11 percent higher at 19,851, indicating a positive opening for the Indian markets.

4/9Benchmark Sensex rose by 393 points while Nifty closed above the 19,800 level on Wednesday on buying in energy, FMCG and capital goods shares amid mixed global cues and easing inflation concerns. Rising for the second straight session, the 30-share Sensex spurted by 393.69 points or 0.6 percent to close at 66,473.05, with 24 of its constituents ending in the green. Six stocks declined. The broader Nifty of the NSE advanced 121.50 points or 0.62 percent to settle at 19,811.35, as 37 index shares gained while 12 declined and one closed unchanged. (MINT_PRINT)

5/9Oil prices were little changed in early Asian trade on Wednesday, as concerns eased about potential supply disruptions due to the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas. Brent crude rose 12 cents at $87.77 a barrel by 0009 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate, or WTI, crude rose 3 cents to $86.00 a barrel. Brent and WTI surged more than $3.50 on Monday as the military clashes raised fears that the conflict could spread beyond Gaza but settled lower in Tuesday’s session. (AP)

6/9TCS kickstarted the September earnings season yesterday reporting a 9 percent rise in its net profit at ₹ 11, 342 crore compared to ₹ 10,431 crore in the corresponding period last year. Sequentially, the net profit was muted, up just 0.5 percent. Meanwhile, its revenue from operations rose 7.9 percent to ₹ 59,692 crore, compared to ₹ 55,309 crore in the corresponding period last year. The operating margin saw a nominal expansion of 0.3 percent year-on-year to 24.3 percent while the dollar revenue for the IT major stood at $7,210 million, compared to $7,226 million in the June quarter. (MINT_PRINT)

7/9Gold prices held near a more than one-week high on Wednesday as the dollar edged lower after several US Federal Reserve officials suggested that the recent surge in Treasury yields might make further rate hikes less necessary. Spot gold was trading at $1,859.43 per ounce as of 0529 GMT after hitting its highest level since September 29 on Tuesday. US gold futures held their ground at $1,872.80. The dollar dipped to nearly a two-week trough against a basket of currencies, tracking a slide in U.S. Treasury yields that have retreated from their 2007 highs scaled last week.

8/9Foreign institutional investors (FII) offloaded shares worth ₹ 421.77 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DII) purchased ₹ 1,032.02 crore worth of stocks on October 11, provisional data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE) showed.