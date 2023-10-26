Before Market Opens: 9 things to know at 9 am on October 26 2023

Indian markets are likely to crash on Thursday fol... moreIndian markets are likely to crash on Thursday following losses in global peers as US yields rose, reviving fears that interest rates could stay higher for longer. Meanwhile, Gift Nifty was down 70 points, indicating a weak start. Let's take a look at some key cues before the market opens today:

1/9U.S. stocks tumbled in a broad sell-off on Wednesday as Alphabet shares slid after the Google parent posted disappointing earnings and as U.S. Treasury yields rose, reviving fears that interest rates could stay higher for longer. The benchmark S&P 500 index notched its fifth daily decline in six to close below the closely watched 4,200 level. The Nasdaq Composite slumped to its biggest single-session percentage drop since Feb. 21, with interest rate sensitive megacaps weighing heavily the tech-laden index. The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished modestly lower.The Dow fell 105.45 points, or 0.32%, to 33,035.93, the S&P 500 lost 60.91 points, or 1.43%, to 4,186.77 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 318.65 points, or 2.43%, to 12,821.22. (REUTERS)

2/9Stocks slipped on Thursday after the latest round of earnings prompted concern among investors over the economic outlook, adding to the angst over painfully high-interest rates, while benchmark U.S. Treasury yields and the dollar ticked up. Japan's Nikkei fell almost 2 percent while Hong Kong and China markets were also in the red.

3/9At 8:20 am, the GIFT Nifty was trading 70 points or 0.4 percent lower at 19,101, indicating a gap-down opening for the Indian markets.

4/9Key equity indices Nifty 50 and the Sensex closed in the negative territory for the fifth consecutive session on Wednesday, October 25, amid mixed global cues as concerns over the ongoing Israel-Hamas war keep investors nervous about riskier equities while unimpressive Q2 earnings and gains in US Treasury yields also weighed on sentiment. Nifty 50 today closed at 19,122.15, down 160 points, or 0.83 per cent while the Sensex ended the day at 64,049.06, down 523 points, or 0.81 per cent.

5/9Oil prices were little changed on Thursday as the market weighed mixed drivers, eyeing tensions in the Middle East while digesting a rise in U.S. crude stockpiles. Brent crude futures dipped 3 cents to $90.10 a barrel at 0100 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures eased 3 cents at $85.36 a barrel. The benchmark oil contracts have settled nearly 2% higher on Wednesday, buoyed by buoyed by persisting worries about the Middle East conflict. (REUTERS)

6/9IT major Tech Mahindra reported a 61.1 percent year-on-year (YoY) fall in Q2FY24 consolidated net profit at ₹ 505.3 crore versus ₹ 1,299.2 crore. Sequentially, the net profit was down 28.18 percent. In Q1FY24, the net profit of the company was ₹ 703.60 crore. The consolidated revenue from operations for Q2FY24 came in at ₹ 12.86 crore, compared to ₹ 13.12 crore year-on-year (YoY), registering a loss of 1.98 percent. On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, the revenue for operations was down 2.20 percent. It stood at ₹ 13.15 crore in Q1FY24. (Image: Reuters)

7/9Axis Bank Ltd on Wednesday reported a net profit of ₹ 5,863 crore in the second quarter of FY24 registering a 10% growth from ₹ 5,329.8 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year. Net interest income (NII), which is the difference between interest earned and interest expended, during Q2FY24 rose 18.9% to ₹ 12,314.56 crore from ₹ 10,360.26 crore, year-on-year (YoY). Net interest margin (NIM) for Q2FY24 was 4.11%, up 1 basis point QOQ and 15 basis points YOY, according Axis Bank's filing exchange. For Q2FY24, core operating profit increased by 5% QOQ and 12% YoY to ₹ 8,733 crores. (REUTERS)

8/9Foreign institutional investors sold shares worth ₹ 4,236.60 crore, while domestic institutional investors purchased ₹ 3,569.36 crore worth of stocks on October 25, provisional data from the National Stock Exchange showed.