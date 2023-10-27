Before Market Opens: 9 things to know at 9 am on October 27 2023

Updated: 27 Oct 2023, 08:25 AM IST

After 6 continuous sessions of losses, Indian markets are likely to open higher on Friday as investors may look to value buy, despite losses in global peers. Meanwhile, Gift Nifty was up 74 points, indicating a strong start to benchmarks. Let's take a look at some key cues before market opening:

1/9Wall Street closed lower on Thursday, dragged by tech and tech-adjacent megacap shares as investors digested a slew of mixed quarterly earnings and signs of economic resiliency that could encourage the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates at a restrictive level for longer than expected. All three major U.S. stock indexes ended in the red. The tech-heavy Nasdaq was down the most, weighed down by the magnificent seven group of momentum stocks in the face of cloudy earnings guidance and the higher for longer interest rate scenario. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 251.63 points, or 0.76%, to 32,784.3, the S&P 500 lost 49.54 points, or 1.18%, to 4,137.23 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 225.62 points, or 1.76%, to 12,595.61. (REUTERS)

2/9Asian stocks slid to 11-month lows as U.S. futures dropped and the dollar surged as Treasury yields spiked back toward peaks on fears that U.S. interest rates will stay high. A rebound in U.S. home sales was the latest trigger for concern in the bond market. Corporate earnings have also been mixed. Alphabet shares logged their worst session since March 2020 overnight, dropping 9.5% as investors were disappointed with stalling growth in its cloud division. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 1%. Japan's Nikkei fell 2%. Alphabet shares slid another 2% after hours and pulled Nasdaq futures down by nearly 1%.

3/9At 8:20 am, the GIFT Nifty was trading 74 points or 0.4 percent lower at 18,987, indicating a strong opening for the Indian markets.

4/9The domestic market continued reeling under selling pressure on Thursday, October 26, as the key indices the Sensex and the Nifty 50 suffered losses for the sixth consecutive session. In the last six sessions of losses, benchmarks the Nifty 50 and the Sensex are down about 5 per cent each. The overall market capitalisation of the firms listed on the BSE has fallen to nearly ₹ 306 lakh crore from ₹ 323.8 lakh crore on Tuesday, October 17, making investors poorer by about ₹ 17.8 lakh crore in six sessions. On Thursday alone, investors lost about ₹ 3 lakh crore. Nifty 50 closed with a hefty loss of 265 points, or 1.39 percent, at 18,857.25 while the Sensex closed at 63,148.15, down 901 points, or 1.41 percent.

5/9Oil prices rose on Friday, regaining ground after tumbling more than $2 a barrel in the previous session as concerns of a wider Middle East conflict eased while the United States, the world's biggest oil consumer, showed signs of weakening demand. Brent crude futures climbed 45 cents, or 0.5%, to $88.38 a barrel by 0019 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate was at $83.63 a barrel, up 42 cents, or 0.5%. (REUTERS)

6/9After a subdued show in the April-June quarter, the September quarter (Q2) earnings of India's diversified behemoth Reliance Industries (RIL) is expected to show healthy year-on-year (YoY) growth in profit and EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) led by decent growth in oil to chemicals (O2C) segment as well as telecom and retail. In Q1FY24, the company witnessed a 10.8 percent decline in its net profit at ₹ 16,011 crore, while revenue from operations fell 4.69 percent to ₹ 2,31,132 crore. Apart from key numbers, investors will focus on updates on new energy business and trends in retail and telecom segments.

7/9The Indian rupee ended lower against the US dollar on Thursday, dragged down by strength in American currency overseas, elevated US Treasury yields and heavy selling in the domestic equity markets. The local currency ended 5 paise lower at 83.23 a dollar as compared to previous close of 83.18.

8/9Foreign institutional investors sold shares worth ₹ 7,702.53 crore, while domestic institutional investors bought ₹ 6,558.45 crore worth of stocks on October 26, provisional data from the National Stock Exchange showed.