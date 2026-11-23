Nov 20 - China's securities watchdog has told some law firms it will not approve plans by red-chip firms to list outside mainland China, people familiar with the matter said, a move that tightens its control of capital raised offshore and could dent Hong Kong's IPO market.

Red-chip companies are registered abroad, mainly in tax havens, but control assets and businesses in China via equity ownership or contractual agreements.

The structure is favoured by Chinese startups, particularly tech firms, keen to raise capital in places like Hong Kong or New York to take advantage of more relaxed rules and deeper pools of funds available from foreign investors.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission has told law firm representatives in recent days that red-chip companies established after the introduction of new offshore listing rules in 2023 must be re-domiciled in China before they can list offshore, said the people.

The people declined to be identified as the regulatory guidance was confidential. The move is being reported for the first time by Reuters.

China and the US are competing fiercely to gain the upper hand in tech, particularly in AI and semiconductors, which has led to efforts by Chinese authorities to sharpen their scrutiny of technology, data and capital going outside its borders.

The CSRC did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Oversight of red-chip firms has gradually become stricter.

Prior to March 2023, Chinese companies employing overseas holding structures to raise capital abroad did not need regulatory approval. That changed with the advent of the new rules.

Then this year, the CSRC told Reuters in March that it was examining the "necessity and compliance" of red-chip structures, particularly those formed after March 2023.

Despite that warning, some red-chip IPO hopefuls and their advisors have been seeking approval to list outside the mainland without dismantling their existing structure and shifting their domicile back to China, one of the people said.

Most of those applicants failed to convince the regulator that a red-chip structure was necessary, prompting the tougher stance, the person added.

HONG KONG IPO MARKET COULD BE HURT

A drop-off in listings from red-chip firms is likely to hurt but not hobble Hong Kong, the top IPO destination for Chinese firms, which has seen business boom for the past 18 months.

Funds raised via IPOs in Hong Kong during the first 10 months of this year surged 84% from the same period last year to hit HK$404 billion , though the CSRC has slowed approvals of IPOs since September.

In addition to going slow on approvals for listings by AI, chip and humanoid robot firms after a market frenzy in those sectors, it has more broadly increased its scrutiny as markets have weakened.

Last year, one-fifth of 131 Hong Kong listings approved by the CSRC involved offshore holdings, the majority of which used a red-chip structure, according to Chinese law firm Han Kun.

So far this year, the CSRC has approved Hong Kong listings for just 6 red-chip companies, a sharp decline from 50 approved last year, according to data compiled by law firms and Reuters.

There were nearly 600 listing applications pending in Hong Kong at the end of October, official data showed.

Most of them are mainland Chinese firms though it was not clear how many are red chips given that the number includes applications that were filed confidentially.

There are, however, at least four active Hong Kong IPO applicants which have an offshore holding company structure for their mainland China businesses, according to a Reuters review of filings with the Hong Kong stock exchange.

Any red-chip firms seeking to list in Hong Kong or New York could now face a long wait before coming to market due to the time and costs involved in becoming incorporated in China.

But some, like Chinese AI firm StepFun, have been working on shifting their domicile back to China to pave the way for a planned overseas listing, sources have said. StepFun did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Asked about news of the ban on red-chip firms listing outside mainland China, the Hong Kong bourse said it "welcomes issuers with a range of ownership structures, provided they meet all applicable regulatory requirements in Hong Kong and other relevant jurisdictions."