Beijing is trying to revive a long dormant stock-exchange link with Europe, after years of unsuccessful attempts to lure multinational companies to list their shares in China.

The problem: No European company is comfortable with the idea.

On Feb. 10, China’s stock-market regulator said it would expand a nearly three-year-old link between the stock exchanges of Shanghai and London to include bourses in Germany, Switzerland and Shenzhen. It also made rule changes that would enable European companies to sell new shares and raise funds from investors in mainland China, and simplified their financial-reporting and disclosure requirements.

The efforts, which followed months of discussions with stock exchanges, investment banks and law firms, were meant to make China’s domestic A-share market more attractive to European companies, according to people familiar with the matter.

The changes, however, took place at an inopportune time. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine—which happened two weeks after the expanded China-Europe “Stock Connect" program came into effect—triggered a host of Western trade and financial sanctions against Russia and its companies. Beijing’s ambivalence toward the war, meanwhile, has added to European companies’ concerns about becoming entrenched in China’s financial markets.

Importantly, Chinese regulators didn’t address a top concern of European companies: that under China’s laws, executives of publicly listed companies can be held personally and criminally liable for corporate wrongdoings. The country has historically had an annual conviction rate of more than 99%.

“European companies are more interested in investing in their operations in China such as building factories and plants. They have been less keen on getting listed in China due to the complexities with the paperwork and disclosure requirements," said Joerg Wuttke, president of the EU Chamber of Commerce in China.

“A possible listing of major European companies in China is even more unlikely right now because of potential reputational backlash at home in light of the Russia-Ukraine war," he added.

China has long coveted listings from foreign companies as it seeks to further integrate its financial markets with the world and raise the profile of its stock exchanges.

The idea of an international stock-exchange link, under which Shanghai-traded companies would list in London and London-listed companies would do the same in Shanghai, was first floated during Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s state visit to the U.K. in 2015. During that trip, the two countries played up their trade and economic ties and ushered in a “golden era" for China-U.K. relations, as Mr. Xi and then-U.K. Prime Minister David Cameron shared a pint of beer in an English pub.

The Shanghai-London Stock Connect went live in June 2019, when a Chinese state-owned brokerage, Huatai Securities Co., listed in London after selling so-called global depositary receipts. In total, four Chinese companies, all state-owned, issued GDRs in London, raising a combined $5.8 billion. There has been no new issuance since November 2020.

The program was supposed to be reciprocal, but no London-listed companies have listed in China. Trading of the four Chinese companies’ GDRs has also slowed to a trickle.

Multinationals such as global banks HSBC Holdings PLC and UBS Group AG and industrial giants BASF SE, Siemens AG and Volkswagen AG—all companies that have growing business operations in China—were previously approached about listing so-called Chinese depositary receipts in Shanghai, according to people familiar with the matter.

Some of them seriously considered doing it but decided not to move forward, the people said.

A BASF spokesman said the company has no plan for additional listings. UBS, Siemens and Volkswagen declined to comment. HSBC didn’t respond to a request for comment.

There were clear pros: China’s A-share market, which is large and liquid, has attached higher valuations to many companies. Adding listings in China could also help multinational companies score political points with Beijing, potentially aiding their business expansion in the country.

The biggest drawback, from the viewpoint of foreign companies and their executives, has been provisions in China’s securities law that hold their board of directors and executives personally liable for rule violations or wrongdoings by the companies, bankers and lawyers say. Some offenses could lead to criminal charges.

The Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges require directors and senior executives of any company that plans to list to sign pages of pledges that they will abide by all the regulations and take all responsibility for any breaches. As a result, no executives want to stick their neck out to advocate for the project within their companies, according to several people who advised European companies on the matters.

Lijun Sun, co-head of global banking for UBS Securities, the Swiss bank’s Chinese securities subsidiary, said he believes that over time, some European companies will get more comfortable with the idea.

“The expanded stock-connect program is a major policy breakthrough that marks China’s commitment to opening up its financial markets," he said.

For now, Chinese companies have been much more enthusiastic about Beijing’s expansion of its trading link to include other European exchanges.

Days after Vice Premier Liu He said the government still supports companies seeking overseas listings, four Chinese companies, including machinery giant Sany Heavy Industry Co., said they plan to issue GDRs on the SIX Swiss Exchange. The companies said the listing would help build their brands in international markets.

But the perennial issue of low trading volume in the months after the initial listing pop may still persist, given European investors’ unfamiliarity with Chinese companies.

Matthias Courvoisier, a Zurich-based partner at Baker McKenzie and head of its Capital Markets Practice Group, said investor communications are key to changing that. “All of these companies have decent English websites, but it’s important that they also communicate, show their faces to investors and explain their businesses," he said.