Beijing's regulatory crackdown wipes $1.1 trln off Chinese Big Tech

Beijing's regulatory crackdown wipes $1.1 trln off Chinese Big Tech2 min read 12 Jul 2023, 03:45 PM IST
China's major tech companies have lost over $1 trillion in value since the government's regulatory crackdown began. However, there is hope among investors that the strict rules may begin to ease.
According to data from Refinitiv, China's major tech companies have lost over $1 trillion in value since the government began its regulatory crackdown on the sector more than two years ago. This staggering figure is equivalent to the entire economy of the Netherlands.
