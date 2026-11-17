(Bloomberg) -- Berkshire Hathaway Inc. boosted its holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. and continued whittling its stake in Bank of America Corp in the third quarter.

The Omaha, Nebraska-based conglomerate bought more than 7 million shares of the airline, according to a filing Monday. Its stake, worth $5.4 billion as of Sept. 30, represents 9.8% of Delta’s total shares. Berkshire started investing in the airline earlier in 2026 after years of navigating a complicated relationship with the the air travel industry.

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Berkshire also trimmed its holding in Bank of America to 6.5%, selling more than 27 million shares. A longtime holder of the bank’s shares, Berkshire started selling it down in 2024 and has been paring the investment.

Berkshire spent about $9.6 billion to buy back its own shares in the third quarter, its largest such payout. Despite the purchase, the firm’s cash pile rose from the previous quarter, totaling $377.4 billion at the end of September. After deducting $20.5 billion in unsettled US treasury bill purchases, the firm’s cash stood at about $357 billion.

The conglomerate sold a net $426 million in equities in the period, according to Berkshire’s quarterly earnings report earlier this month.

After years of relatively quiet deal activity under Chairman Emeritus Warren Buffett, who often complained of high market valuations, Chief Executive Officer Greg Abel has been cutting more checks than his predecessor. In his first year as CEO, he has started deploying the firm’s giant cash pile in multibillion-dollar deals and pushed the firm into AI.

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After handing $10 billion to Google parent Alphabet Inc. to support the tech firm’s AI efforts, the firm invested in Bending Spoons SpA, an Italian conglomerate that applies the new technology to established businesses.

The firm also added to its bet on homebuilder Lennar Corp. This year, Berkshire Hathaway completed its acquisition of Taylor Morrison Home Corp. in an all-cash deal worth about $6.8 billion.

--With assistance from Erin Fuchs.

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