Berkshire without Buffett: What’s next for the company and the stock

Buffett’s performance hasn’t met the “moderately better than average" bar in recent years. While he is renowned for his acquisition skills, the past decade and a half of takeovers has been disappointing. Lubrizol’s earnings are no higher than when Berkshire bought the company for $9.7 billion in 2011, and Berkshire’s stake in Kraft Heinz—the successor to Heinz—is worth less than the $9 billion Berkshire put into the investment. Precision Castparts is now worth more than the $37 billion that Berkshire paid for it, but it has taken 10 years to get there, and almost any other aerospace-related investment would have done better—even Boeing. Berkshire’s $13 billion purchase of Pilot looks fair, not great, while the 2022 purchase of insurer Alleghany for under $12 billion is one of the few real winners. Overall, Berkshire would have done much better to put the $80 billion it plowed into the five buys into an S&P 500 index fund.