Berkshire’s Class B stock has delivered Class A returns since its debut 29 years ago
SummaryOne of Warren Buffett’s shrewdest moves wasn’t an equity purchase or an acquisition, but the creation of a second class of stock.
One of Warren Buffett’s shrewdest moves wasn’t an equity purchase or an acquisition, but the creation of Berkshire Hathaway’s Class B shares 29 years ago this month.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more