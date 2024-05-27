Active Stocks
Best Agrolife, Compuage Infocom & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

Following shares hit their 52 week low today - Best Agrolife, Compuage Infocom, GSS Infotech, RAJRATAN GLO, Future Retail

Shares of Best Agrolife, Compuage Infocom, GSS Infotech, RAJRATAN GLO, Future Retail hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was up by 41.75(0.18%) points and Sensex was up by 227.02(0.3%) points at 27 May 2024 10:59:57 IST.
Bank Nifty was up by 347.3(0.71%) points at 27 May 2024 10:44:56 IST.
Other stocks such as Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Bosch, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone, Samvardhana Motherson International, Bharat Electronics hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.

In the BSE Sensex index Au Small Finance Bank, Bandhan Bank, Indusind Bank, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank were the top gainers while Bank Of Baroda, were the top losers.
In the Bank Nifty index Au Small Finance Bank, Bandhan Bank, Indusind Bank, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank were the top gainers while Bank Of Baroda, were the top losers.
For the complete list of 52 week low stocks click here.

Published: 27 May 2024, 11:00 AM IST
