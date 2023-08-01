Best Long-Term Stocks of 2023
Summary
- Berkshire Hathaway legend Warren Buffett once told his shareholders his favorite holding period was “forever.”
For some investors, the time frame for holding stocks might be days, or weeks, or months. But smart investors generally look toward the long term, and for them it’s often decades. Berkshire Hathaway legend Warren Buffett once told his shareholders his favorite holding period was “forever." While that may not work out in every case—especially for the rest of us investors who are not as talented as Buffett—we certainly appreciate the sentiment. Investors should ideally be focused on stocks they can buy and forget about: That means businesses with such strong long-term prospects, that you don’t have to worry about short-term concerns like the nation’s latest economic figures or next week’s earnings report. That in mind, we asked a few top portfolio managers for their one pick that investors can buy, hold, and feel secure about for many years to come. (One even has a name for this philosophy: The ‘Robinson Crusoe’ approach). Here’s what they had to say.