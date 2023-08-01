Best Long-Term Stocks of 2023

Investors were rattled this year with the troubles of Silicon Valley Bank, which put a number of regional banks under pressure. But before you stay away from financials altogether, consider the “biggest and best bank no one has heard of," according to Oakmark legend Bill Nygren. In fact First Citizens was the institution brought in to buy SVB’s business—part of a deal blessed by the FDIC—to absorb its assets and liabilities, steady the sector, and make sure the contagion didn’t spread. “Ask any investor about great CEOs in banking, and they will probably name Jamie Dimon at JPMorgan Chase, or Brian Moynihan at Bank of America, or Charles Scharf at Wells Fargo," says Nygren. “Almost no one would say Frank Holding Jr.—and yet the performance of First Citizens stock since he took over as CEO is the strongest of any publicly-held bank." In fact following the SVB deal, that share price has jumped into the 1200s, after spending much of last year around 800, Nygren notes. That might make many investors worried that they have already missed the boat—but he still sees the bank as trading at a significant discount to its intrinsic value, with yet more room to run. Part of the reason is exactly what First Citizens demonstrated in the SVB deal: It has become a specialist in taking over banks in distress and incorporating their assets. As such it has earned something of a special relationship with the FDIC, which puts it in favored positions at auctions. “The FDIC knows it’s not their first rodeo, since they have done it so many times before," says Nygren. Something to consider for value-conscious investors: The bank’s B-shares (FCNCB) sell at around a 10% discount to the A-shares, mainly because they are not traded as much and present more liquidity concerns. But not only do they sell more cheaply, they are actually “supervoting" shares, Nygren notes. “We think for investors who want to buy and just put them away for the long term, those shares are an even better value."

