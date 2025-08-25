Best stocks to trade today, recommended by NeoTrader's Raja Venkatraman
Raja Venkatraman 5 min read 25 Aug 2025, 05:45 AM IST
Summary
Expert stock picks: NeoTrader's Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks to trade on Monday, 25 August.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Turbulence gripped the markets on Friday. Indian equity benchmarks ended the week on a sour note, halting a six-day winning streak as the Nifty 50 slipped below 24,900 amid broad-based selling. The market scenario shows that investors are waiting on the sidelines
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story