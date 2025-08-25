Best stocks to trade today, recommended by NeoTrader's Raja Venkatraman

Turbulence gripped the markets on Friday. Indian equity benchmarks ended the week on a sour note, halting a six-day winning streak as the Nifty 50 slipped below 24,900 amid broad-based selling. The market scenario shows that investors are waiting on the sidelines

Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman:

CENTRUM (Cmp ₹ 39.57)

Why it’s recommended: After declining for nearly 2 months since Jul 2025 the prices are showing some steady upward traction. From the charts we can observe that the strong upside was reinforced at the start of the month helping the prices scale higher. Currently the strong push above the value resistance zone around 38 augurs well. Post surpassing this level the rise in momentum supported by steady volumes are highlighting possibility of more upward traction.

52-week high: ₹41.90,

Volume: 367.65K.

Technical analysis: Support at ₹ 36, resistance at ₹ 45.

PVRINOX (Cmp ₹ 1131.20)

Why it’s recommended: PVRINOX has become a leading omnichannel travel company in India, offering services like foreign exchange, corporate travel, and leisure travel. The charts show constant pullback into support zones of the TS & KS Bands are helping the prices stage a strong move to the upside. A steady buying interest on every dips is igniting some bullish enthusiasm. One can look at the prices to move higher as trends are demonstrating a strong upward drive. Can look to go long.

P/E: 71.22,

52-week high: ₹1748.25

Volume: 286.10K.

TECHNOE (Cmp ₹ 1545)

Why it’s recommended: Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd (TEECL) is engaged in providing Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC), asset ownership and operations and maintenance services in the power infrastructure industry. This counter after the initial consolidation is seen building some strong push to the upside. As potential to generate upward momentum improves, one can consider some long.

- P/E: 42.09,

52-week high: ₹1824.95,

Volume: 564.60K.

Indian equity benchmarks ended the week on a sour note, halting a six-day winning streak as the Nifty 50 slipped below 24,900 amid broad-based selling. Investors locked in gains after a flat-to-negative start saw indices slide to session lows, with only media and pharmaceutical stocks bucking the trend. Financials, IT, metals and energy sectors bore the brunt of the selloff as sentiment turned cautious ahead of US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s keynote address at the Jackson Hole symposium.

At the closing bell, the Sensex fell 693.86 points, or 0.85%, to finish at 81,306.85, while the Nifty declined 213.65 points, also down 0.85%, closing at 24,870.10. Midcap and smallcap segments also ended in the red, reflecting the cautious mood. Trading volumes were subdued, highlighting the cautious stance. Yet, despite Friday’s slump, both the Sensex and Nifty chalked up roughly 1% gains over the week, underlining underlying momentum.

Outlook for Trading

Market, however, was not really reflecting the positive cheer as after a laboured effort week, it chose to be in a bit of a volatile mood. Beginning the week better with a strong push higher that seemed to indicate that the correction of the last week may be over, the bulls suddenly found that they were not receiving the kind of follow up buying from the other quarters. The last three days early morning highs have failed to exceed which is an interesting point to consider as we head into the next week. Every session, when the market fell, positions were surrendered quickly. Gap resistances and support shall be the paly for the next week as we are entering the expiry week. For positional traders and investors, the entire month of August has been quite challenging as the revival from lows has now created a hanging man on monthly which is definitely a sign of caution with the lows of 23900 as an important level to watch out for.

The immediate support based on the OI data indicates at 24800 which is coinciding with the TS and KS lines as well as the gap region of the earlier sessions that shall continue to holds. While markets retained the bullish tenor indicating that the intent to move higher is very much around albeit a little cautiously.

Despite the best intentions to head higher, the higher levels attracted supplies, thus inducing large-scale volatility. The steady pressure emerging at higher levels has thus led to a limited rise across the board. As the sectors ended the week in green, there is still some hope of repeating the feat of crossing the 25000 levels. The rebound seen recently, however, seems to be devoid of any strength; hence, we need to navigate our path carefully.

Now, we can see that Nifty failed above 25100 which was the immediate resistance for some bullish revival as well as the max pain point that will continue to halt any progress. With the Open Interest data clearly indicating hurdles at higher levels, one should keep tracking a 30-minute range breakout on Monday for creating some long.

As indices are not showing much decline, one should look to participate in some stock-specific action.

Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.

Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantees performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.