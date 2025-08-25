Best stocks to trade today, recommended by NeoTrader's Raja Venkatraman

Outlook for Trading

Market, however, was not really reflecting the positive cheer as after a laboured effort week, it chose to be in a bit of a volatile mood. Beginning the week better with a strong push higher that seemed to indicate that the correction of the last week may be over, the bulls suddenly found that they were not receiving the kind of follow up buying from the other quarters. The last three days early morning highs have failed to exceed which is an interesting point to consider as we head into the next week. Every session, when the market fell, positions were surrendered quickly. Gap resistances and support shall be the paly for the next week as we are entering the expiry week. For positional traders and investors, the entire month of August has been quite challenging as the revival from lows has now created a hanging man on monthly which is definitely a sign of caution with the lows of 23900 as an important level to watch out for.