Best stocks to buy today: Ankush Bajaj's top three recommendations for 22 August
Ankush Bajaj 6 min read 22 Aug 2025, 05:45 AM IST
Summary
Market expert Ankush Bajaj shares his top three stock recommendations for Friday, 22 August. Discover his exclusive picks and analysis to inform your investment strategy.
The benchmark Sensex has been in the green for six consecutive sessions, its longest daily winning streak since late April this year. On Thursday, the Nifty50 added 33.20 points or 0.13% to close at 25,083.75, while the BSE Sensex advanced 142.87 points or 0.17%, ending the day at 82,000.71. The Bank Nifty, however, showed relative underperformance, inching up by just 56.95 points or 0.10% to settle at 55,755.45, reflecting profit-taking in financial names.
