Best stocks to buy today: Ankush Bajaj's top three recommendations for 22 August

On the derivatives front, the positioning presents a slightly more nuanced picture. The overall Put OI stands higher at 16.70 crore versus Call OI of 15.82 crore, giving the broader trend a bullish skew. However, the day’s change data tilts bearish—total Put OI declined by 1.52 crore while Call OI rose by 2.30 crore, resulting in a negative OI differential of 3.82 crore. This indicates some profit-taking by put writers and fresh call additions at higher strikes. The maximum Call OI and the highest change are concentrated at the 25,100 strike, marking this level as the immediate resistance. On the Put side, the maximum OI is parked at 25,050, with fresh activity also seen at 25,100, indicating that both bulls and bears are converging around this zone.