Beware! NSE warns of WhatsApp scamsters luring investors with shares at discounted prices after market hours

  • The NSE has warned about Lazard Asset Management India, a fraudulent group using WhatsApp to lure investors with discounted shares.

Riya R Alex
Published13 Sep 2024, 04:01 PM IST
NSE cautions investors on WhatsApp group scam.
NSE cautions investors on WhatsApp group scam.

The National Stock Exchange has cautioned investors about a fraud entity known as Lazard Asset Management India. This entity operates through a WhatsApp group named ‘JO HAMBRO.’

Lazard Asset Management India, the fraud entity, allegedly offers shares at discounted prices and even lets investors buy shares after market hours.

“Exchange has received a complaint regarding a group on WhatsApp in the name "JO HAMBRO" luring retail investors to get discounted prices of shares, and this group has allegedly stated that the investors can buy such discounted shares after closure of market,” NSE said in a release on Friday.

Also Read | How to protect yourself from financial scams? Here are 7 ways

This fraud entity allegedly collected money from retail investors under the garb of a "Seat Trading Account,” the statement said.

Lazard Asset Management India has misrepresented itself as a registered stockbroker with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), the market regulator in the JO HAMBRO WhatsApp Group. It used a fake registration certificate by Sebi.

This fraudulent entity circulated the Sebi registration certificate to the WhatsApp group. However, the NSE said no entity named Lazard Asset Management India is registered with Sebi as a stock broker.

Also Read | Doha bank loan scam: Kerala businessman accused of ₹61.28 cr fraud in Qatar

“We wish to clarify that no entity by the name of Lazard Asset Management India is registered with SEBI as a stock broker. The forged SEBI registration certificate circulated in the WhatsApp group is entirely fabricated and illegitimate,” NSE said.

Further, NSE warned users against Lazard Asset Management India and advised them not to engage with such entities without proper verification.

Also Read | Latest Market News Today Live Updates September 13, 2024: Market shifts towards high-growth stocks amid volatility, says PGIM India Mutual Fund

“Investors are cautioned and advised not to deal with such persons/entities in any manner. We urge investors to verify the credentials and regulatory status of any financial entity before engaging in any transactions or transferring funds,” it said.

Investors cannot avail recourse

NSE also informed investors that they cannot avail of any of the following recourses in case of disputes relating to such prohibited schemes.

1. Benefits of investor protection under the Exchange's jurisdiction

2. Exchange dispute resolution mechanism

3. Investor grievance redressal mechanism administered by Exchange.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:13 Sep 2024, 04:01 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsBeware! NSE warns of WhatsApp scamsters luring investors with shares at discounted prices after market hours

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

153.40
03:59 PM | 13 SEP 2024
1.65 (1.09%)

Bank Of Baroda

239.30
03:49 PM | 13 SEP 2024
2.1 (0.89%)

Bandhan Bank

207.05
03:57 PM | 13 SEP 2024
10 (5.07%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

135.95
03:59 PM | 13 SEP 2024
1.2 (0.89%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Linde India

8,205.20
03:29 PM | 13 SEP 2024
623.3 (8.22%)

IDBI Bank

94.94
03:53 PM | 13 SEP 2024
7 (7.96%)

IIFL Finance

523.65
03:29 PM | 13 SEP 2024
38.4 (7.91%)

Home First Finance Company India

1,203.70
03:43 PM | 13 SEP 2024
76.3 (6.77%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    72,200.000.00
    Chennai
    72,220.000.00
    Delhi
    72,890.000.00
    Kolkata
    74,510.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.98/L0.23
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue