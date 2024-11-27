Bharat Dynamics Share Price Today on 27-11-2024: Bharat Dynamics share price are up by 6.25%, Nifty up by 0.05%

Bharat Dynamics Share Price Today on 27 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Bharat Dynamics opened at 1040 and closed at 1096.75. The stock reached a high of 1113.95 and a low of 1032.25 during the day.

Published27 Nov 2024, 11:24 AM IST
Bharat DynamicsShare Price Today on 27-11-2024
Bharat Dynamics Share Price Today on 27-11-2024:

Bharat Dynamics Share Price Today on 27-11-2024: At 27 Nov 11:24 today, Bharat Dynamics shares are trading at price 1096.75, 6.25% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80026.35, up by 0.03%. The stock has hit a high of 1113.95 and a low of 1032.25 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20 days SMA & lower than the 50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5950.30
10992.70
201026.82
501105.57
1001270.28
3001166.44

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 1049.7, 1068.1, & 1096.45, whereas it has key support levels at 1002.95, 974.6, & 956.2.

Bharat Dynamics Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bharat Dynamics was 15.07% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.89% & ROA of 6.45% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 68.47 & P/B is at 10.14.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 1.85% with a target price of 1117.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.64% MF holding, & 2.94% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 5.67% in june to 4.64% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 3.06% in june to 2.94% in the september quarter.

Bharat Dynamics share price has gained 6.25% today to trade at 1096.75 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.05% & 0.03% each respectively.

First Published:27 Nov 2024, 11:24 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsBharat Dynamics Share Price Today on 27-11-2024: Bharat Dynamics share price are up by 6.25%, Nifty up by 0.05%

    Popular in Markets

