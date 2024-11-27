Bharat Dynamics Share Price Today on 27-11-2024: Bharat Dynamics share price are up by 6.25%, Nifty up by 0.05%

Bharat Dynamics Share Price Today on 27-11-2024: At 27 Nov 11:24 today, Bharat Dynamics shares are trading at price ₹1096.75, 6.25% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80026.35, up by 0.03%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1113.95 and a low of ₹1032.25 during the day.
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20 days SMA & lower than the 50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100,300 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|950.30
|10
|992.70
|20
|1026.82
|50
|1105.57
|100
|1270.28
|300
|1166.44
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1049.7, ₹1068.1, & ₹1096.45, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1002.95, ₹974.6, & ₹956.2.
Bharat Dynamics Share Price Today
Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bharat Dynamics was 15.07% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend..
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.89% & ROA of 6.45% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 68.47 & P/B is at 10.14.
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 1.85% with a target price of ₹1117.00.
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.64% MF holding, & 2.94% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 5.67% in june to 4.64% in the september quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 3.06% in june to 2.94% in the september quarter.
