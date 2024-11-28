Bharat Dynamics Share Price Today on 28-11-2024: Bharat Dynamics share price are up by 2.95%, Nifty down by -0.83%

Bharat Dynamics Share Price Today on 28-11-2024: At 28 Nov 11:06 today, Bharat Dynamics shares are trading at price ₹1151.15, 2.95% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79611.25, down by -0.78%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1172.15 and a low of ₹1126.95 during the day.
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,50 days SMA & lower than the 100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,50 days SMA & face resistance at 100,300 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|951.21
|10
|984.50
|20
|1024.01
|50
|1100.70
|100
|1264.06
|300
|1167.14
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1151.75, ₹1182.2, & ₹1241.95, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1061.55, ₹1001.8, & ₹971.35.
Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bharat Dynamics was 86.65% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend..
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.89% & ROA of 6.45% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 74.09 & P/B is at 10.97.
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 1.14% with a target price of ₹1138.00.
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.64% MF holding, & 2.94% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 5.67% in june to 4.64% in the september quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 3.06% in june to 2.94% in the september quarter.
Bharat Dynamics share price up 2.95% today to trade at ₹1151.15 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Bharat Electronics are falling today, but its peers Hindustan Aeronautics, Data Patterns India, Astra Microwave Products are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.83% & -0.78% each respectively.
