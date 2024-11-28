Bharat Dynamics Share Price Today on 28-11-2024: Bharat Dynamics share price are up by 2.95%, Nifty down by -0.83%

Bharat Dynamics Share Price Today on 28 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Bharat Dynamics opened at ₹ 1127 and closed at ₹ 1151.15. The stock reached a high of ₹ 1172.15 and a low of ₹ 1126.95 during the day, indicating a strong performance with a notable upward movement from the opening price.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,50 days SMA & lower than the 100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,50 days SMA & face resistance at 100,300 days SMA

Days Simple Moving Average 5 951.21 10 984.50 20 1024.01 50 1100.70 100 1264.06 300 1167.14

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1151.75, ₹1182.2, & ₹1241.95, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1061.55, ₹1001.8, & ₹971.35.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bharat Dynamics was 86.65% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.89% & ROA of 6.45% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 74.09 & P/B is at 10.97.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 1.14% with a target price of ₹1138.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.64% MF holding, & 2.94% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 5.67% in june to 4.64% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 3.06% in june to 2.94% in the september quarter.