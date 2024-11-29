Bharat Dynamics Share Price Today on 29-11-2024: Bharat Dynamics share price are down by -2.47%, Nifty up by 0.92%

Bharat Dynamics Share Price Today on 29-11-2024: At 29 Nov 11:15 today, Bharat Dynamics shares are trading at price ₹1141.55, -2.47% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79793.13, up by 0.95%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1177.9 and a low of ₹1131.65 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,50 days SMA & lower than the 100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,50 days SMA & face resistance at 100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 971.00 10 982.79 20 1023.97 50 1096.60 100 1258.41 300 1168.02

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1187.0, ₹1204.0, & ₹1235.0, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1139.0, ₹1108.0, & ₹1091.0.

Bharat Dynamics Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bharat Dynamics was 6.87% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.89% & ROA of 6.45% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 77.62 & P/B is at 11.49.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 0.31% with a target price of ₹1138.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.64% MF holding, & 2.94% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 5.67% in june to 4.64% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 3.06% in june to 2.94% in the september quarter.