Business News/ Markets / Bharat Dynamics Share Price Today on 29-11-2024: Bharat Dynamics share price are down by -2.47%, Nifty up by 0.92%

Livemint

Bharat Dynamics Share Price Today on 29 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Bharat Dynamics opened at 1177.9 and closed at 1141.55. The stock reached a high of 1177.9 and a low of 1131.65 during the trading session. This indicates a decline from the opening price, reflecting selling pressure or market corrections throughout the day.

Bharat DynamicsShare Price Today on 29-11-2024

Bharat Dynamics Share Price Today on 29-11-2024: At 29 Nov 11:15 today, Bharat Dynamics shares are trading at price 1141.55, -2.47% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79793.13, up by 0.95%. The stock has hit a high of 1177.9 and a low of 1131.65 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,50 days SMA & lower than the 100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,50 days SMA & face resistance at 100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5971.00
10982.79
201023.97
501096.60
1001258.41
3001168.02

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 1187.0, 1204.0, & 1235.0, whereas it has key support levels at 1139.0, 1108.0, & 1091.0.

Bharat Dynamics Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bharat Dynamics was 6.87% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.89% & ROA of 6.45% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 77.62 & P/B is at 11.49.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 0.31% with a target price of 1138.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.64% MF holding, & 2.94% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 5.67% in june to 4.64% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 3.06% in june to 2.94% in the september quarter.

Bharat Dynamics share price down -2.47% today to trade at 1141.55 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Hindustan Aeronautics are falling today, but its peers Bharat Electronics, Data Patterns India, Astra Microwave Products are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.92% & 0.95% each respectively.

