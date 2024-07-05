Bharat Electronics, Divis Laboratories & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Shares of Bharat Electronics, Divis Laboratories, Siemens, Trent, ICICI Bank hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was down by -50.1(-0.21%) points and Sensex was down by -291.5(-0.36%) points at 05 Jul 2024 10:59:58 IST. Bank Nifty was down by -586.55(-1.1%) at 05 Jul 2024 10:44:58 IST. Other stocks such as Mep Infrastructure Developers, Praxis Home Retail, Future Supply Chain Solutions, FILATEX FASHIONS hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.

In the BSE Sensex index Larsen & Toubro, Reliance Industries, State Bank Of India, NTPC, Axis Bank were the top gainers while HDFC Bank, Titan Company, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Steel, Ultratech Cement were the top losers.

In the Bank Nifty index Federal Bank, Punjab National Bank, State Bank Of India, IDFC First Bank, Bank Of Baroda were the top gainers while HDFC Bank, Bandhan Bank, Indusind Bank, ICICI Bank, were the top losers.

