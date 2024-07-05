Bharat Electronics, Divis Laboratories & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Following shares hit their 52 week high today - Bharat Electronics, Divis Laboratories, Siemens, Trent, ICICI Bank

Livemint
First Published5 Jul 2024, 11:00 AM IST
LiveMint
LiveMint

Shares of Bharat Electronics, Divis Laboratories, Siemens, Trent, ICICI Bank hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was down by -50.1(-0.21%) points and Sensex was down by -291.5(-0.36%) points at 05 Jul 2024 10:59:58 IST.
Bank Nifty was down by -586.55(-1.1%) at 05 Jul 2024 10:44:58 IST.
Other stocks such as Mep Infrastructure Developers, Praxis Home Retail, Future Supply Chain Solutions, FILATEX FASHIONS hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.

In the BSE Sensex index Larsen & Toubro, Reliance Industries, State Bank Of India, NTPC, Axis Bank were the top gainers while HDFC Bank, Titan Company, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Steel, Ultratech Cement were the top losers.
In the Bank Nifty index Federal Bank, Punjab National Bank, State Bank Of India, IDFC First Bank, Bank Of Baroda were the top gainers while HDFC Bank, Bandhan Bank, Indusind Bank, ICICI Bank, were the top losers.
For the complete list of 52 week high stocks click here.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:5 Jul 2024, 11:00 AM IST
HomeMarketsBharat Electronics, Divis Laboratories & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

326.25
05:30 AM | 5 JUL 2024
8.9 (2.8%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

283.85
05:30 AM | 5 JUL 2024
6.8 (2.45%)

HDFC Bank

1,655.20
05:30 AM | 5 JUL 2024
-71.4 (-4.14%)

Tata Steel

175.30
05:30 AM | 5 JUL 2024
-0.95 (-0.54%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Raymond

3,209.00
05:20 AM | 5 JUL 2024
267.1 (9.08%)

Rail Vikas Nigam

450.40
05:20 AM | 5 JUL 2024
31.65 (7.56%)

Cochin Shipyard

2,859.45
05:20 AM | 5 JUL 2024
175.25 (6.53%)

Kaynes Technology India

4,213.30
05:20 AM | 5 JUL 2024
204.8 (5.11%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,136.00177.00
    Chennai
    73,846.00175.00
    Delhi
    73,629.00-42.00
    Kolkata
    73,556.00-692.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.01
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue