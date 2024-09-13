Bharat Electronics share are down by -0.05%, Nifty down by -0.06%

At 13 Sep 11:19 today, Bharat Electronics shares are trading at price ₹291.5, -0.05% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹82928.55, down by -0.04%. The stock has hit a high of ₹293.95 and a low of ₹290.9 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 285.93 10 291.87 20 297.01 50 306.66 100 287.42 300 236.29

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bharat Electronics was -46.47% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 26.40% .The current P/E of the stock is at 50.35 .

The company has a 51.14% promoter holding, 2.68% MF holding, & 17.43% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 17.56% in march to 17.43% in the june quarter.