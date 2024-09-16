Hello User
Bharat Electronics share are down by -0.05%, Nifty up by 0.12%

Livemint

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Bharat Electronics opened at 290.65 and closed at 289.8. The stock reached a high of 291.3 and a low of 288.5 during the session.

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates

At 16 Sep 11:22 today, Bharat Electronics shares are trading at price 289.8, -0.05% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 82990.76, up by 0.12%. The stock has hit a high of 291.3 and a low of 288.5 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5287.40
10290.43
20296.61
50306.01
100288.60
300237.27

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bharat Electronics was -57.54% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 26.40% .The current P/E of the stock is at 50.05 .

The company has a 51.14% promoter holding, 2.68% MF holding, & 17.43% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 17.56% in march to 17.43% in the june quarter.

Bharat Electronics share price down -0.05% today to trade at 289.8 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Hindustan Aeronautics, BHARAT DYNAMICS, Data Patterns India are falling today, but its peers Astra Microwave Products are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.12% & 0.12% each respectively.

