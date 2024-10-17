Bharat Electronics share are down by -0.37%, Nifty down by -0.63%

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today on : At 17 Oct 11:23 today, Bharat Electronics shares are trading at price ₹284.6, -0.37% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81098.2, down by -0.49%. The stock has hit a high of ₹287.2 and a low of ₹281.75 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,20,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,20,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,50,100 days SMA.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bharat Electronics was -47.37% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Though the stock is showing signs of bottoming out, investors should exercise patience and await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend for a confirmed reversal