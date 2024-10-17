Bharat Electronics share are down by -0.37%, Nifty down by -0.63%

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,20,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,20,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,50,100 days SMA.
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|285.92
|10
|281.70
|20
|284.45
|50
|292.08
|100
|298.52
|300
|251.04
Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bharat Electronics was -47.37% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Though the stock is showing signs of bottoming out, investors should exercise patience and await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend for a confirmed reversal
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 26.40%
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.74% MF holding, & 17.27% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 17.43% in to 17.27% in the quarter.
Bharat Electronics share price down -0.37% today to trade at ₹284.6 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Hindustan Aeronautics, BHARAT DYNAMICS, Data Patterns India, Astra Microwave Products are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.63% & -0.49% each respectively.