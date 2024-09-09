Bharat Electronics share are down by -1.16%, Nifty up by 0.14%

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Bharat Electronics opened at ₹ 282.10 and closed at ₹ 280.35. The stock reached a high of ₹ 282.50 and a low of ₹ 276.70 during the day.

At 09 Sep 11:15 today, Bharat Electronics shares are trading at price ₹280.35, -1.16% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81363.71, up by 0.22%. The stock has hit a high of ₹282.5 and a low of ₹276.7 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 293.45 10 297.67 20 299.32 50 307.90 100 285.88 300 234.17

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹288.52, ₹293.58, & ₹296.82, whereas it has key support levels at ₹280.22, ₹276.98, & ₹271.92.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bharat Electronics was 54.83% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 26.40% .The current P/E of the stock is at 48.95 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 16.45% with a target price of ₹326.47619048.

The company has a 51.14% promoter holding, 2.68% MF holding, & 17.43% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 2.88% in march to 2.68% in june.

The FII holding has decreased from 17.56% in march to 17.43% in june quarter.