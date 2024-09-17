Bharat Electronics share are down by -1.5%, Nifty up by 0.12%

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Bharat Electronics opened at 290.3 and closed at 286. The stock reached a high of 290.8 and a low of 284.8 during the session.

Published17 Sep 2024, 11:17 AM IST
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates

At 17 Sep 11:17 today, Bharat Electronics shares are trading at price 286, -1.5% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 83046.03, up by 0.07%. The stock has hit a high of 290.8 and a low of 284.8 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5287.40
10290.43
20296.61
50306.01
100288.60
300237.73

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bharat Electronics was -52.42% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 26.40% .The current P/E of the stock is at 50.12 .

The company has a 51.14% promoter holding, 2.68% MF holding, & 17.43% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 17.56% in march to 17.43% in the june quarter.

Bharat Electronics share price down -1.5% today to trade at 286 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Hindustan Aeronautics, BHARAT DYNAMICS, Data Patterns India, Astra Microwave Products are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.12% & 0.07% each respectively.

First Published:17 Sep 2024, 11:17 AM IST
