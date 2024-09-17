Bharat Electronics share are down by -1.5%, Nifty up by 0.12%

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Bharat Electronics opened at ₹ 290.3 and closed at ₹ 286. The stock reached a high of ₹ 290.8 and a low of ₹ 284.8 during the session.

At 17 Sep 11:17 today, Bharat Electronics shares are trading at price ₹286, -1.5% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹83046.03, up by 0.07%. The stock has hit a high of ₹290.8 and a low of ₹284.8 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 287.40 10 290.43 20 296.61 50 306.01 100 288.60 300 237.73

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bharat Electronics was -52.42% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 26.40% .The current P/E of the stock is at 50.12 .

The company has a 51.14% promoter holding, 2.68% MF holding, & 17.43% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 17.56% in march to 17.43% in the june quarter.