Bharat Electronics share are up by 0.49%, Nifty up by 0.33%

At 12 Sep 11:00 today, Bharat Electronics shares are trading at price ₹289.45, 0.49% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81759.98, up by 0.29%. The stock has hit a high of ₹292.4 and a low of ₹289 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 288.10 10 293.14 20 297.68 50 307.02 100 286.88 300 235.57

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹290.92, ₹293.73, & ₹297.02, whereas it has key support levels at ₹284.82, ₹281.53, & ₹278.72.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bharat Electronics was 10.16% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 26.40% .The current P/E of the stock is at 49.72 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 12.79% with a target price of ₹326.47619048.

The company has a 51.14% promoter holding, 2.68% MF holding, & 17.43% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 2.88% in march to 2.68% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 17.56% in march to 17.43% in the june quarter.