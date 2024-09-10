Bharat Electronics share are up by 0.99%, Nifty up by 0.02%

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Bharat Electronics opened at ₹ 282.7 and closed at ₹ 284.35. The stock reached a high of ₹ 286.3 and a low of ₹ 282.35 during the day.

At 10 Sep 11:02 today, Bharat Electronics shares are trading at price ₹284.35, 0.99% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81691.98, up by 0.16%. The stock has hit a high of ₹286.3 and a low of ₹282.35 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 293.45 10 297.67 20 299.32 50 307.90 100 285.88 300 234.63

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹284.68, ₹288.47, & ₹292.93, whereas it has key support levels at ₹276.43, ₹271.97, & ₹268.18.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bharat Electronics was -10.49% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 26.40% .The current P/E of the stock is at 48.60 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 14.81% with a target price of ₹326.47619048.

The company has a 51.14% promoter holding, 2.68% MF holding, & 17.43% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 2.88% in march to 2.68% in june.

The FII holding has decreased from 17.56% in march to 17.43% in june quarter.