Bharat Electronics share are up by 1.35%, Nifty up by 0.1%

At 11 Sep 11:06 today, Bharat Electronics shares are trading at price ₹289.65, 1.35% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81995.98, up by 0.09%. The stock has hit a high of ₹289.9 and a low of ₹284.35 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 290.38 10 295.22 20 298.49 50 307.39 100 286.36 300 234.86

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹288.8, ₹291.6, & ₹294.85, whereas it has key support levels at ₹282.75, ₹279.5, & ₹276.7.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bharat Electronics was -5.39% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 26.40% .The current P/E of the stock is at 49.32 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 12.71% with a target price of ₹326.47619048.

The company has a 51.14% promoter holding, 2.68% MF holding, & 17.43% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 2.88% in march to 2.68% in june.

The FII holding has decreased from 17.56% in march to 17.43% in june quarter.