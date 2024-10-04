Bharat Electronics share are up by 0.68%, Nifty up by 0.38%

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today on 04-10-2024: On the last trading day, Bharat Electronics opened at ₹ 278.05 and closed at ₹ 280.55. The stock reached a high of ₹ 281.90 and a low of ₹ 273.50 during the session.

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today on : At 04 Oct 11:15 today, Bharat Electronics shares are trading at price ₹280.55, 0.68% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹82848.31, up by 0.43%. The stock has hit a high of ₹281.9 and a low of ₹273.5 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 288.51 10 286.57 20 288.17 50 297.17 100 294.38 300 245.85

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹284.75, ₹291.15, & ₹296.0, whereas it has key support levels at ₹273.5, ₹268.65, & ₹262.25.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bharat Electronics was 9.80% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 26.40% .The current P/E of the stock is at 48.10 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 16.20% with a target price of ₹326.00.

The company has a 51.14% promoter holding, 2.68% MF holding, & 17.43% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 2.88% in march to 2.68% in the june quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The FII holding has decreased from 17.56% in march to 17.43% in the june quarter.