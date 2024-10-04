Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Bharat Electronics share are up by 0.68%, Nifty up by 0.38%

Bharat Electronics share are up by 0.68%, Nifty up by 0.38%

Livemint

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today on 04-10-2024: On the last trading day, Bharat Electronics opened at 278.05 and closed at 280.55. The stock reached a high of 281.90 and a low of 273.50 during the session.

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today on : At 04 Oct 11:15 today, Bharat Electronics shares are trading at price 280.55, 0.68% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 82848.31, up by 0.43%. The stock has hit a high of 281.9 and a low of 273.5 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5288.51
10286.57
20288.17
50297.17
100294.38
300245.85

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 284.75, 291.15, & 296.0, whereas it has key support levels at 273.5, 268.65, & 262.25.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bharat Electronics was 9.80% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 26.40% .The current P/E of the stock is at 48.10 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 16.20% with a target price of 326.00.

The company has a 51.14% promoter holding, 2.68% MF holding, & 17.43% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 2.88% in march to 2.68% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 17.56% in march to 17.43% in the june quarter.

Bharat Electronics share price up 0.68% today to trade at 280.55 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Astra Microwave Products are falling today, but its peers Hindustan Aeronautics, BHARAT DYNAMICS, Data Patterns India are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.38% & 0.43% each respectively.

