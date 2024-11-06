Bharat Electronics Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: Bharat Electronics share price are up by 3.97%, Nifty up by 0.74%

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: On the last trading day, Bharat Electronics opened at 287.15 and closed at 297.50. The stock reached a high of 297.70 and a low of 287.15 during the trading session.

Published6 Nov 2024, 11:15 AM IST
Bharat ElectronicsShare Price Today on 06-11-2024
Bharat ElectronicsShare Price Today on 06-11-2024

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: At 06 Nov 12:01 today, Bharat Electronics shares are trading at price 297.5, 3.97% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80191.8, up by 0.9%. The stock has hit a high of 297.7 and a low of 287.15 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,50,300 days SMA & lower than the 100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,50,300 days SMA & face resistance at 100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5283.12
10278.18
20280.81
50287.03
100297.77
300257.02

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 289.98, 293.62, & 300.03, whereas it has key support levels at 279.93, 273.52, & 269.88.

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bharat Electronics was 82.64% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 26.40% & ROA of 10.51% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 46.08 & P/B is at 11.85.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 9.92% with a target price of 327.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.74% MF holding, & 17.27% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 2.68% in june to 2.74% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 17.43% in june to 17.27% in the september quarter.

Bharat Electronics share price has gained 3.97% today to trade at 297.5 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.74% & 0.9% each respectively.

First Published:6 Nov 2024, 11:15 AM IST
