Bharat Electronics Share Price Today on 07-11-2024: Bharat Electronics share price are down by -1.19%, Nifty down by -1.14%

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today on 07 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Bharat Electronics opened at ₹ 302.2 and closed at ₹ 298.25. The stock reached a high of ₹ 302.2 and a low of ₹ 296 during the day.

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today on 07-11-2024: At 07 Nov 11:00 today, Bharat Electronics shares are trading at price ₹298.25, -1.19% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79682.14, down by -0.87%. The stock has hit a high of ₹302.2 and a low of ₹296 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 285.94 10 278.38 20 281.65 50 286.61 100 297.78 300 257.51

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹308.43, ₹314.92, & ₹325.53, whereas it has key support levels at ₹291.33, ₹280.72, & ₹274.23.

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bharat Electronics was 39.62% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 26.40% & ROA of 10.51% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 48.57 & P/B is at 12.49.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 9.64% with a target price of ₹327.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.74% MF holding, & 17.27% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 2.68% in june to 2.74% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 17.43% in june to 17.27% in the september quarter.