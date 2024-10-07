Bharat Electronics share are down by -3.28%, Nifty down by -0.49%

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today on 07-10-2024: On the last trading day, Bharat Electronics opened at ₹ 277.2 and closed at ₹ 268.1. The stock reached a high of ₹ 278.95 and a low of ₹ 265 during the day.

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today on : At 07 Oct 11:08 today, Bharat Electronics shares are trading at price ₹268.1, -3.28% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81335.63, down by -0.43%. The stock has hit a high of ₹278.95 and a low of ₹265 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 283.64 10 285.45 20 286.16 50 295.91 100 295.36 300 246.59

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹281.72, ₹285.98, & ₹290.07, whereas it has key support levels at ₹273.37, ₹269.28, & ₹265.02.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bharat Electronics was -8.47% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 26.40% .The current P/E of the stock is at 47.85 .

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 21.60% with a target price of ₹326.00.

The company has a 51.14% promoter holding, 2.68% MF holding, & 17.43% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 2.88% in march to 2.68% in the june quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The FII holding has decreased from 17.56% in march to 17.43% in the june quarter.