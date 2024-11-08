Bharat Electronics Share Price Today on 08-11-2024: Bharat Electronics share price are down by -0.77%, Nifty down by -0.24%

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today on 08-11-2024: On the last trading day, Bharat Electronics opened at ₹ 300.2 and closed at ₹ 297.9. The stock reached a high of ₹ 304.5 and a low of ₹ 297.3 during the session.

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today on 08-11-2024: At 08 Nov 12:01 today, Bharat Electronics shares are trading at price ₹297.9, -0.77% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79348.61, down by -0.24%. The stock has hit a high of ₹304.5 and a low of ₹297.3 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 286.45 10 279.84 20 281.94 50 286.24 100 297.81 300 258.01

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹302.87, ₹305.38, & ₹308.77, whereas it has key support levels at ₹296.97, ₹293.58, & ₹291.07.

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bharat Electronics was 28.47% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 26.40% & ROA of 10.51% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 48.33 & P/B is at 12.43. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 9.77% with a target price of ₹327.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.74% MF holding, & 17.27% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The MF holding has increased from 2.68% in june to 2.74% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 17.43% in june to 17.27% in the september quarter.