Bharat Electronics share are up by 2.97%, Nifty up by 0.68%

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|283.64
|10
|285.45
|20
|286.16
|50
|295.91
|100
|295.36
|300
|247.02
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹275.77, ₹284.28, & ₹289.67, whereas it has key support levels at ₹261.87, ₹256.48, & ₹247.97.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 26.40%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 18.05% with a target price of ₹325.00.
The company has a 51.14% promoter holding, 2.68% MF holding, & 17.43% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 2.88% in march to 2.68% in the june quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 17.56% in march to 17.43% in the june quarter.
Bharat Electronics share price has gained 2.97% today to trade at ₹275.3 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as
