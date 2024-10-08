Hello User
Bharat Electronics share are up by 2.97%, Nifty up by 0.68%

Bharat Electronics share are up by 2.97%, Nifty up by 0.68%

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today on 08-10-2024: On the last trading day, Bharat Electronics opened at 266.9 and closed at 275.3. The stock reached a high of 277.8 and a low of 265.45 during the day.

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today on : At 08 Oct 12:01 today, Bharat Electronics shares are trading at price 275.3, 2.97% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81398.61, up by 0.43%. The stock has hit a high of 277.8 and a low of 265.45 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5283.64
10285.45
20286.16
50295.91
100295.36
300247.02

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 275.77, 284.28, & 289.67, whereas it has key support levels at 261.87, 256.48, & 247.97.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 26.40% .The current P/E of the stock is at 46.15 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 18.05% with a target price of 325.00.

The company has a 51.14% promoter holding, 2.68% MF holding, & 17.43% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 2.88% in march to 2.68% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 17.56% in march to 17.43% in the june quarter.

Bharat Electronics share price has gained 2.97% today to trade at 275.3 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.68% & 0.43% each respectively.

