Bharat Electronics share are up by 2.97%, Nifty up by 0.68%

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today on 08-10-2024: On the last trading day, Bharat Electronics opened at ₹ 266.9 and closed at ₹ 275.3. The stock reached a high of ₹ 277.8 and a low of ₹ 265.45 during the day.

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today on : At 08 Oct 12:01 today, Bharat Electronics shares are trading at price ₹275.3, 2.97% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81398.61, up by 0.43%. The stock has hit a high of ₹277.8 and a low of ₹265.45 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 283.64 10 285.45 20 286.16 50 295.91 100 295.36 300 247.02

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹275.77, ₹284.28, & ₹289.67, whereas it has key support levels at ₹261.87, ₹256.48, & ₹247.97.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 26.40% .The current P/E of the stock is at 46.15 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 18.05% with a target price of ₹325.00.

The company has a 51.14% promoter holding, 2.68% MF holding, & 17.43% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 2.88% in march to 2.68% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 17.56% in march to 17.43% in the june quarter.