Bharat Electronics share are up by 1.28%, Nifty up by 0.61%

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today on : At 09 Oct 12:00 today, Bharat Electronics shares are trading at price ₹283.8, 1.28% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81935.37, up by 0.37%. The stock has hit a high of ₹286.5 and a low of ₹278.5 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 278.44 10 284.43 20 284.99 50 295.22 100 295.76 300 247.55

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹285.75, ₹290.85, & ₹300.95, whereas it has key support levels at ₹270.55, ₹260.45, & ₹255.35.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bharat Electronics was 15.61% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 14.52% with a target price of ₹325.00.

The company has a 51.14% promoter holding, 2.68% MF holding, & 17.43% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 2.88% in march to 2.68% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 17.56% in march to 17.43% in the june quarter.