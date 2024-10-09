Bharat Electronics share are up by 1.28%, Nifty up by 0.61%

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|278.44
|10
|284.43
|20
|284.99
|50
|295.22
|100
|295.76
|300
|247.55
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹285.75, ₹290.85, & ₹300.95, whereas it has key support levels at ₹270.55, ₹260.45, & ₹255.35.
Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bharat Electronics was 15.61% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 14.52% with a target price of ₹325.00.
The company has a 51.14% promoter holding, 2.68% MF holding, & 17.43% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 2.88% in march to 2.68% in the june quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 17.56% in march to 17.43% in the june quarter.
Bharat Electronics share price has gained 1.28% today to trade at ₹283.8 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as