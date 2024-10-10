Bharat Electronics Share Price Today on : Bharat Electronics share are up by 1.86%, Nifty up by 0.27%

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today on 10-10-2024: On the last trading day, Bharat Electronics opened at ₹ 284 and closed at ₹ 287.75. The stock reached a high of ₹ 289.2 and a low of ₹ 283.4 during the day.

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today on : At 10 Oct 11:10 today, Bharat Electronics shares are trading at price ₹287.75, 1.86% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81702.52, up by 0.29%. The stock has hit a high of ₹289.2 and a low of ₹283.4 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,300 days SMA & lower than the 50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,300 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 277.47 10 283.81 20 284.82 50 294.82 100 296.31 300 248.13

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹286.37, ₹290.53, & ₹294.47, whereas it has key support levels at ₹278.27, ₹274.33, & ₹270.17.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bharat Electronics was -9.31% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 26.40% .The current P/E of the stock is at 48.74 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 12.95% with a target price of ₹325.00.

The company has a 51.14% promoter holding, 2.68% MF holding, & 17.43% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 2.88% in march to 2.68% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 17.56% in march to 17.43% in the june quarter.