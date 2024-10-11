Hello User
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today on : Bharat Electronics share are down by -0.4%, Nifty down by -0.27%

Livemint

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today on 11-10-2024: On the last trading day, Bharat Electronics opened at 287.6 and closed at 285.7. The stock reached a high of 288.7 and a low of 284.15 during the session.

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today on : At 11 Oct 12:00 today, Bharat Electronics shares are trading at price 285.7, -0.4% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81382.62, down by -0.28%. The stock has hit a high of 288.7 and a low of 284.15 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,300 days SMA & lower than the 50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,300 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5277.18
10282.84
20284.87
50294.45
100296.83
300248.72

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 289.7, 292.75, & 295.9, whereas it has key support levels at 283.5, 280.35, & 277.3.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 26.40% .The current P/E of the stock is at 49.52 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 13.76% with a target price of 325.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.74% MF holding, & 17.27% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 2.68% in june to 2.74% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 17.43% in june to 17.27% in the september quarter.

Bharat Electronics share price down -0.4% today to trade at 285.7 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Hindustan Aeronautics, BHARAT DYNAMICS, Data Patterns India are falling today, but its peers Astra Microwave Products are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.27% & -0.28% each respectively.

