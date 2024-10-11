Bharat Electronics Share Price Today on : Bharat Electronics share are down by -0.4%, Nifty down by -0.27%

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,300 days SMA & lower than the 50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,300 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|277.18
|10
|282.84
|20
|284.87
|50
|294.45
|100
|296.83
|300
|248.72
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹289.7, ₹292.75, & ₹295.9, whereas it has key support levels at ₹283.5, ₹280.35, & ₹277.3.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend.
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 26.40%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 13.76% with a target price of ₹325.00.
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.74% MF holding, & 17.27% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 2.68% in june to 2.74% in the september quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 17.43% in june to 17.27% in the september quarter.
Bharat Electronics share price down -0.4% today to trade at ₹285.7 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Hindustan Aeronautics, BHARAT DYNAMICS, Data Patterns India are falling today, but its peers Astra Microwave Products are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.27% & -0.28% each respectively.