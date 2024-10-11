Bharat Electronics Share Price Today on : Bharat Electronics share are down by -0.4%, Nifty down by -0.27%

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today on 11-10-2024: On the last trading day, Bharat Electronics opened at ₹ 287.6 and closed at ₹ 285.7. The stock reached a high of ₹ 288.7 and a low of ₹ 284.15 during the session.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,300 days SMA & lower than the 50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,300 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 277.18 10 282.84 20 284.87 50 294.45 100 296.83 300 248.72

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹289.7, ₹292.75, & ₹295.9, whereas it has key support levels at ₹283.5, ₹280.35, & ₹277.3.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 26.40% .The current P/E of the stock is at 49.52 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 13.76% with a target price of ₹325.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.74% MF holding, & 17.27% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 2.68% in june to 2.74% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 17.43% in june to 17.27% in the september quarter.