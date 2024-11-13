Hello User
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today on 13-11-2024: Bharat Electronics share price are down by -2.03%, Nifty down by -0.65%

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today on 13-11-2024: Bharat Electronics share price are down by -2.03%, Nifty down by -0.65%

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today on 13 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Bharat Electronics experienced an opening price of 287.6. The stock reached a high of 288.95 and a low of 279.4, ultimately closing at 284.35. This reflects a decrease from the opening price, indicating a downward trend throughout the day.

Bharat ElectronicsShare Price Today on 13-11-2024

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today on 13-11-2024: At 13 Nov 11:17 today, Bharat Electronics shares are trading at price 284.35, -2.03% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 78204.3, down by -0.6%. The stock has hit a high of 288.95 and a low of 279.4 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5293.97
10288.54
20284.17
50285.96
100298.03
300259.70

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 297.17, 304.73, & 308.62, whereas it has key support levels at 285.72, 281.83, & 274.27.

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 26.40% & ROA of 10.51% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 46.69 & P/B is at 12.01.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 15.00% with a target price of 327.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.74% MF holding, & 17.27% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 2.68% in june to 2.74% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 17.43% in june to 17.27% in the september quarter.

Bharat Electronics share price down -2.03% today to trade at 284.35 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Hindustan Aeronautics, BHARAT DYNAMICS, Data Patterns India, Astra Microwave Products are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.65% & -0.6% each respectively.

