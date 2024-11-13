Bharat Electronics Share Price Today on 13-11-2024: Bharat Electronics share price are down by -2.03%, Nifty down by -0.65%

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today on 13 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Bharat Electronics experienced an opening price of ₹ 287.6. The stock reached a high of ₹ 288.95 and a low of ₹ 279.4, ultimately closing at ₹ 284.35. This reflects a decrease from the opening price, indicating a downward trend throughout the day.

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today on 13-11-2024: At 13 Nov 11:17 today, Bharat Electronics shares are trading at price ₹284.35, -2.03% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹78204.3, down by -0.6%. The stock has hit a high of ₹288.95 and a low of ₹279.4 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 293.97 10 288.54 20 284.17 50 285.96 100 298.03 300 259.70

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹297.17, ₹304.73, & ₹308.62, whereas it has key support levels at ₹285.72, ₹281.83, & ₹274.27.

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 26.40% & ROA of 10.51% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 46.69 & P/B is at 12.01.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 15.00% with a target price of ₹327.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.74% MF holding, & 17.27% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 2.68% in june to 2.74% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 17.43% in june to 17.27% in the september quarter.