Bharat Electronics Share Price Today on : Bharat Electronics share are down by -0.87%, Nifty down by -0.49%

At 16 Oct 12:00 today, Bharat Electronics shares are trading at price ₹286.3, -0.87% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81492.75, down by -0.4%. The stock has hit a high of ₹291 and a low of ₹285.15 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,300 days SMA & lower than the 50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,300 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100 days SMA

Days Simple Moving Average 5 284.20 10 281.32 20 284.51 50 292.63 100 298.22 300 250.43

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹290.28, ₹291.72, & ₹293.98, whereas it has key support levels at ₹286.58, ₹284.32, & ₹282.88.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bharat Electronics was -35.81% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 26.40% .The current P/E of the stock is at 49.86 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 13.52% with a target price of ₹325.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.74% MF holding, & 17.27% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 2.68% in june to 2.74% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 17.43% in june to 17.27% in the september quarter.