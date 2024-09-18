Bharat Electronics share are down by -0.3%, Nifty up by 0.15%

At 18 Sep 11:06 today, Bharat Electronics shares are trading at price ₹283.35, -0.3% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹83243.32, up by 0.2%. The stock has hit a high of ₹286.15 and a low of ₹282.5 during the day.
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|289.16
|10
|289.77
|20
|295.96
|50
|305.53
|100
|289.16
|300
|238.46
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹288.7, ₹293.25, & ₹295.65, whereas it has key support levels at ₹281.75, ₹279.35, & ₹274.8.
Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bharat Electronics was -43.84% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 26.40%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 15.22% with a target price of ₹326.48.
The company has a 51.14% promoter holding, 2.68% MF holding, & 17.43% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 2.88% in march to 2.68% in the june quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 17.56% in march to 17.43% in the june quarter.
Bharat Electronics share price down -0.3% today to trade at ₹283.35 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.15% & 0.2% each respectively.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess