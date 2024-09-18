Hello User
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Bharat Electronics share are down by -0.3%, Nifty up by 0.15%

Bharat Electronics share are down by -0.3%, Nifty up by 0.15%

Livemint

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today on 18-09-2024: On the last trading day, Bharat Electronics opened at 284.5 and closed at 283.35. The stock reached a high of 286.15 and a low of 282.5 during the day.

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates

At 18 Sep 11:06 today, Bharat Electronics shares are trading at price 283.35, -0.3% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 83243.32, up by 0.2%. The stock has hit a high of 286.15 and a low of 282.5 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5289.16
10289.77
20295.96
50305.53
100289.16
300238.46

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 288.7, 293.25, & 295.65, whereas it has key support levels at 281.75, 279.35, & 274.8.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bharat Electronics was -43.84% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 26.40% .The current P/E of the stock is at 49.07 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 15.22% with a target price of 326.48.

The company has a 51.14% promoter holding, 2.68% MF holding, & 17.43% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 2.88% in march to 2.68% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 17.56% in march to 17.43% in the june quarter.

Bharat Electronics share price down -0.3% today to trade at 283.35 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.15% & 0.2% each respectively.

