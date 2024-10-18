Bharat Electronics Share Price Today on : Bharat Electronics share are up by 0.62%, Nifty up by 0.13%

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today on : At 18 Oct 12:01 today, Bharat Electronics shares are trading at price ₹286.2, 0.62% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81052.95, up by 0.06%. The stock has hit a high of ₹286.2 and a low of ₹277.75 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,20,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,20,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 286.55 10 281.87 20 284.22 50 291.57 100 298.64 300 251.61

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹287.73, ₹290.92, & ₹293.93, whereas it has key support levels at ₹281.53, ₹278.52, & ₹275.33.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 26.40% .The current P/E of the stock is at 49.11 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 13.56% with a target price of ₹325.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.74% MF holding, & 17.27% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 2.68% in june to 2.74% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 17.43% in june to 17.27% in the september quarter.